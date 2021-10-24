How Aryan Khan is Killing Time Inside Jail

Aryan Khan was again rejected for bail and he has to continue staying in the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. But have you ever wondered how a person can spend their time in prison, especially Aryan Khan? If yes, then this article is for you.

Reports claim that Aryan Khan has been granted two books from the jail library. While one of them is called "Golden Lion," another book is based on Lord Rama and Sita, said an official.

Jail officials claimed that Aryan Khan got furious after the denial of his bail when they suggested he read books from the library. In the correctional library, only religious and motivating books are made available.

As per the jail norms, relatives who visit the prisoner or undertrial can bring books, but only religious and motivational materials are permitted.

Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and, in his bail plea in the Bombay High Court, has said the NCB is "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the Mumbai drug case.

Reports claim that in his appeal in the High Court, Aryan Khan said the Narcotics Control Bureau's "interpretation and misinterpretation" of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was "wrong and unjustified". In his plea, Aryan has also claimed that no contraband was recovered from him on October 2 and that he has no connection with any of the other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar.