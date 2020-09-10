The High Court Stay That Could Not Stop Kangana Ranaut House Demolition

Controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut exchanged warnings after the former called Mumbai as "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" and she feels like she will enter into "Pakistan", when she lands in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena, the ruling party in Maharashtra, took objection to the comments.

Sanjay warned her that she wouldn't be able to step in Mumbai. Kangana, in a harsh tone, replied that no one can stop her from entering Mumbai and she will see that the people who try to stop her will face serious consequences.

Bombay Municipal Corporation decided to act against Kangana Ranaut and they issued notice of demolition on her new office building. BMC officials claim that the building has illegal constructions and Kangana failed to reply to their notices.

Kangana requested them to give her a bit of time but they refused. The actress decided to land in Mumbai on 9th September and before she could come, BMC officials started demolishing her office. Kangana moved the high court and managed to secure a stay. She is currently at her office in Mumbai.

The entire controversy is being seen as a clash of egos and more specifically the Maha Aghadi alliance government in Maharashtra led by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray is receiving flak from its own alliance partners. NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar was the first to voice his displeasure at the government's demolition saying it needlessly handed an issue for the opposition BJP on a platter.

There are divergent views flying high on both sides of the issue. While the critics of Shiv Sena are questioning this as targetted attack as part of personal vendetta against Kangana, those who are unable to digest the firebrand Bollywood actress' tirade as completely unwarranted.

While even the courts can't settle this argument that is going on in the public domain, what glaringly appears for the naked eye is that Kangana's house, including all the interiors, have been destroyed by the JCBs of the BrihanMumbai Corporation (BMC).

Kangana appears unfazed by this and vows to continue her fight against the Uddhav Thackeray government with the same vigour. Remains to be seen how many more ugly turns are in store in this saga.