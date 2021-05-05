Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is all to set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Liger’. It is being directed by Puri Jagannath and the film will have a pan-India release by end of this year. If latest reports are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda seems to have signed his second Bollywood film. Yes, what you read is right. Rumours are rife that Vijay Deverakonda has signed a new Hindi film and he is all set to share screen space with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Recently, Katrina has started following Deverakonda on Instagram which made the buzz to be believed but an official confirmation is expected to be out soon. More details about Deverakonda-Katrina’s film are awaited.

Back to Liger, the film is co-produced by Puri Jagannath and Charmee Kaur. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the female lead in the film. The movie marks Ananya Pandey debut in Telugu.