Here's Sushmita Sen's Ex-BF Rohman Shawl's Reaction On Her Relationship With Lalit Modi

The dating news of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi is the topic of discussion. On June 14th, Lalit Modi took to his Twitter and shared some pictures with Sushmita Sen and confirmed that they are dating. Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour. Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together."

After Lalit Modi's tweet, Sushmita Sen shared a post in which she wrote, "I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love." She further wrote, "Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's NOYB anyway. I love you guys."

Now, how Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl reacted to the news is the question. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Let's be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in 2021. Sushmita Sen announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post that reads: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains."

Rohman Shawl, a model and worked with top designers. He has also featured in several commercials.

