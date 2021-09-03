Heart Touching Video: Shehnaaz Gill Inconsolable At Oshiwara Crematorium

Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on 2nd September after suffering a massive heart attack. The funeral of the actor is being held at Oshiwara crematorium, Mumbai. Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend has arrived at the crematorium for the last rites of Sidharth and she is inconsolable. It is all known knowledge that Sidharth and Shehnaaz share a strong relationship. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

This is inhuman...😔

Giddho ki tarah pichhe pad Jate h...media sucks mc.💔 #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGiII https://t.co/RB4BYbkPhL — Saurabh Tripathi (@SaurabhTripathS) September 3, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in a devastated state and was crying inconsolably. The sudden death of Sidharth Shukla has left everyone in shock.

Sidharth Shukla was very close to his mother and always called her his best friend from whom he kept no secrets.

Many celebs attended the funeral of Sidharth Shukla. Condolences are pouring in from all the quarters.

Kartik Aryan wrote, "The way Sidharth made a huge place in all our hearts with his smile, his graceful personality and just being himself is so inspiring. Can’t fathom this. Truly heartbreaking."

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Numb since yesterday! Same sinking feeling of last year! Two young dynamos and a fate unplanned! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya Rao's story would end like this! Strength to the family loved ones and fans! I can say with the love our show got he was loved by his fans!! #ripsidharthshukla."