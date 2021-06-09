Health Update Dilip Kumar Will Be Discharged Tomorrow

Bollywood actor, Dilip Kumar has undergone pleural aspiration and now he is doing absolutely fine. He got admitted to hospital on Sunday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed the news and said, "Yes, that's right. This procedure was performed today at 2 pm. 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung. Dilip saab has taken it well and his oxygen saturation level is now 100 per cent. If all goes well, we will move him out from the ICU by evening or tomorrow, and he can then go home after two-three days."

Saira was taking care of Dilip Kumar. She wrote, "Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon."

She also wrote, "I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan."

Dilip’s family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted from Dilip's Twitter account - "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged on Thursday."