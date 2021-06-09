HBD Sonam Kapoor: Here Are Some Stunning Pictures Of B-town Fashionista

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor turned 36 today. She is one of the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry. She created her mark with her strong acting skills and looks. Sonam Kapoor is not only a fabulous actress but also a fashionista. She knows how to grab the attention of the folks with her incredible looks. Be it a traditional attire or a western one, she has that power to pull off the look. The charisma of Sonam Kapoor never ends and her fashion tale is pretty. Here are some of the oh-so-glamorous looks of Sonam Kapoor. Just scroll down the article and enjoy.