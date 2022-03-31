Have You Seen Madhuri Dixit Riteish Deshmukh Dancing To Kacha Badam Song?

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She impressed audiences with her stunning acting and dancing skills. Is there any need to tell about her expressions when she dances? Obviously, a big no. Madhuri is back on to the OTT platform with another stunning performance in 'The Fame Game.' She stays active on social media and treats fans with beautiful pictures and lovely videos.

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and shared a reel in which one could her dancing along with Riteish Deshmukh on the song, Kacha Badam. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This was so much fun, wasn’t it? @riteishd! Thanks for being a sport & joining me in this one" Here is the video, just give a look at it.

A few days ago, she also shared a video with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Both of them danced to "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai" from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! If you missed watching, just give a look at it.