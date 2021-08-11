Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram Pics You Must Not Miss

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is celebrating her birthday today. Messages have flooded the actor's timeline on Twitter and Facebook. She won the Miss Universe Srilanka 2006 pagaent. The 36-year-old actress has acted with all the A list actors in Bollywood. Some of her notable movies include Judwaa 2, Kick, Race 3 and Radhe. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the Kannada movie Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep for which she recently shot a special song.

Sakshipost wishes the Bollywood actress a very happy birthday. To mark the occasion, here are some gorgeous pictures of the actress from Jacqueline Fernandes Instagram page