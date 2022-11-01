Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gorgeous Looks

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. From winning the Miss World title for being the most beautiful woman in the world to becoming the most sought after actress in the film industry, Ash has come a long way. Time and again, the actress has proved that she's a name to reckon with and she is here to stay. Aishwarya has proved her mettle as an actress and continues to draw applause for the kind of work she does. Be it movies, humanitarian work or being a good parent, Aishwarya deserves a thunderous round of applause.

On her special day, Sakshi Post wishes gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a very happy birthday.

Here's a look at some stunning pics of the Ponniyin Selvan PS -1 actress