Guess The Price Of Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ring

The wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took place in an extravagant manner at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding took place amidst close friends and family members. We are still following the news related to Vicky and Katrina's wedding. We are getting to know some interesting news with each passing day. Katrina looked gorgeous in her outfit on her big day. She chose Sabyasachi red coloured lehenga. And the jewellery is on point. The wedding rings of Vicky and Katrina were mindblowing.

The rings are from 184-year-old legendary Tiffany & Co, an American luxury jewellery and specialty retailer headquartered in New York City. Katrina Kaif ring was adorned with a double row of round beautiful diamonds from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 (USD 9,800). According to the official website, the ring is platinum with cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds. Tanzanite, carat weight 2.00. Most of the people are commenting that the wedding ring is similar to that of Princess Diana's. Coming to Vicky Kaushal, it is simple and it is said that Katrina's wedding ring cost 5 times more than Vicky Kaushal's.