Guess The Price Of Katrina Kaif's Christmas Dress

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Christmas together after their wedding on December 25. Vicky and Katrina shared an adorable picture from their celebrations. In the picture, one could see Vicky hugging Katrina. A decorated Christmas tree is also present. The couple hosted a party at their new house as well.

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took place in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai shortly after their honeymoon.

On Christmas, Katrina also announced her next movie titled Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

Coming to Vicky Kaushal, he is busy with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Now, my dear readers, guess the cost of Katrina Kaif's dress. It is from the Australian luxury clothing label Zimmermann. It is a part of their Resort 2022 collection. The dress comes with a raised collar, raffia buttons down the centre front, and a gathered drop hem. The cost of the dress is Rs. 64,086.