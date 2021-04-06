Guess The Price Of Kareena Kapoor's Face Mask

Most of the filmy celebs are testing positive for coronavirus and the state, Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar have tested positive. The celebs are not leaving any stone unturned to create awareness amongst the people about COVID19, urging everyone to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a selfie in which one could see her wearing a black coloured facemask. She added kohl to her eyes. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "No propaganda, just wear your mask". Check the post made by Bebo here:

Now, the question to you my dear readers - 'What is the cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan's face mask?' Don't worry, We are here to tell you that. The cost of the mask is $355 which roughly comes up to Rs 27,000 and is from the brand, Louis Vuitton.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead. It is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

On the personal front, a few days ago, the actress gave birth to her second child.