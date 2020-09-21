Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today. Just as her cake says 'Fabulous 40', she is indeed living up to it. The 'PK' actress celebrated her birthday with her close ones. Pictures and videos from her birthday showed she celebrating it with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karishma, and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor shared a set of pictures from Kareena's birthday. The text on the cake read, "Fabulous at 40." and sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, "Birthday girl. We love you. Happy Birthday."

Her dress and her birthday cake stole the show. Kareena was wearing a comfortable kaftan her favourite designer Anita Dongre. She wore a minty green kaftan that had radiant red flowers and green leaves apart from motifs in similar prints with a checked collar. Balloon sleeves and pockets made the outfit super comfortable. If you are wondering about the price of the outfit, this particular kaftan by Anita Dongre costs Rs 19,900, as reported by a channel.

On the eve of her 40th birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote: "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey big 40, make it big."

Have a look at the her birthday pics:

Kareena last appeared in Angrezi medium and will be appear next in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

Kareena married and Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. The couple is expecting their second child.