Good News For Anushka Shetty Fans, Prabhas Not Dating Kriti

Kriti Sanon has been the target of many dating rumours and speculations these days but nothing is concrete around them. While the actress recently stunned the audience with her performance in 'Bhediya', her name was pulled into a rumor that went on to spread like fire which claimed that, Kriti Sanon was dating her 'Adipurush' co-star, Prabhas. While this was brushed off as a bad marketing stunt, the speculations got stronger when Kriti’s co-star Varun Dhawan, teased her with Prabhas’ name recently.

Recently during the promotions of 'Bhediya', Varun teased Kriti with Prabhas' name during an interview, where he said, “Biggest congratulations hai aapko aapka partner dhundne ke liye. (Biggest congratulations to you for finding your partner).”

He was also seen saying that Kriti Sanon looks best with Kartik Aaryan and Prabhas and hinted towards them. As Kriti understood that Varun is having fun with her, she exclaimed, “Oh God, you guys are really starting this rumour now. I’m very much single.”

Now, to clarify the rumours that started off post this episode again, a source close to the development told a leading portal, “Varun and Kriti share a very friendly bond and they often pull each other’s leg. That tease by Varun was just a way of him taking Kriti’s case as he knew these rumours were baseless. Kriti and Prabhas are not seeing each other. They share a friendly bond as co-stars and really respect each other, but that’s just it.”

With 'Bhediya' now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next 'Shehzada' alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts of a strong lineup of films including, 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath', and 'The Crew'. Varun on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Bawaal'.

