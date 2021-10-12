Gauri's Son Put In Jail During Navratri - Comment Trending On Twitter

Aryan Khan's Drugs Case: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after the agency busted an alleged rave party on a cruise ship on October 2. He was kept at the Arthur Road jail and his bail request was rejected thrice. Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested the hashtags, #AryanKhan, #ShahRukhKhan, and many other hashtags trended on Twitter. Today, the hashtag #Gauri is trending on the micro-blogging site.

Devdutt Pattanaik, a mythologist, author, and speaker took to his Twitter and wrote, "During Navaratri, a Gauri's son is put in jail." In another tweet, he wrote, "Will Gauri's son be released on Saptami, or Ashtami or Navami or Vijayadashami?'

During Navaratri a Gauri's son is put in jail.

नवरात्रि के दौरान एक गौरी के बेटे को जेल में डाल दिया गया। — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) October 11, 2021

Will Gauri's son be released on Saptami, or Ashtami, or Navami, or Vijayadashami? — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) October 12, 2021

