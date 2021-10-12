Gauri's Son Put In Jail During Navratri - Comment Trending On Twitter
Aryan Khan's Drugs Case: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after the agency busted an alleged rave party on a cruise ship on October 2. He was kept at the Arthur Road jail and his bail request was rejected thrice. Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested the hashtags, #AryanKhan, #ShahRukhKhan, and many other hashtags trended on Twitter. Today, the hashtag #Gauri is trending on the micro-blogging site.
Devdutt Pattanaik, a mythologist, author, and speaker took to his Twitter and wrote, "During Navaratri, a Gauri's son is put in jail." In another tweet, he wrote, "Will Gauri's son be released on Saptami, or Ashtami or Navami or Vijayadashami?'
During Navaratri a Gauri's son is put in jail.
नवरात्रि के दौरान एक गौरी के बेटे को जेल में डाल दिया गया।
— Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) October 11, 2021
Will Gauri's son be released on Saptami, or Ashtami, or Navami, or Vijayadashami?
— Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) October 12, 2021
See how netizens are reacting to Devdutt's Gauri tweet.
The real #Gauri will not become #GauriKhan at any cost. By saying #Gauri's son in jail during Navratri is derogatory towards our God. @devduttmyth
— Annada P Udgata (@AnnadaUdgata) October 12, 2021
"Son of a wildly successful Muslim actor and a Hindu Mother" -- Being a women, it doesn't look good on you @_sabanaqvi to keep ignoring the Mother #Gauri. You are ignoring her because she is still a Hindu and didn't convert?🤔 https://t.co/BrFFtRWM5h
— #Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) (@goyalsanjeev) October 11, 2021
The intellectual misconstruction of the unfathomable as the norm.@devduttmyth #gauri pic.twitter.com/2YcYlwbBxS
— Mahua Sen (@mahuasen) October 12, 2021
#Gauri's son ka card kehle #muslimsuperstar ka card khele or 100 rs kamaye new toolkit gang https://t.co/vIPsrtuewf
— Pakistan equal Terrorism (@RJIT) October 12, 2021
This is what happens when both your parents smoke weed during pregnancy! #DevduttPattanaik #VarnaSankara #Danavdutt #Gauri pic.twitter.com/1IdaEvG74s
— Bishnu Prasad Mishra (@BishnuPrMishra) October 12, 2021
Yeah. #Gauri's son should not be put in jail during Navratri. It's illegal.
Otherwise, his execution is also okay for @devduttmyth. Right? https://t.co/75VEPKzERj
— Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ (@MehHarshil) October 12, 2021
Oh no!!Brilliant Sir 👏Sir please contact Mr Satish manshinde asap. He should have included this point in the bail plea sir & thanks to your tweet sir...itna valid point samne tha bail k liye aur court and lawyer laws n sections mai uljhe reh gaye #apunkosabatahai #Gauri https://t.co/srpt7OxL4O
— Kriti sharma (@Kritish13903197) October 12, 2021
I don’t know why we are giving @devduttmyth so much importance. All of his books are not even closely related to facts and truth. So him comparing Gauri to mana is just another publicity stunt. #gauri
— Krishna (@Krishna16088823) October 12, 2021
Correction @devduttmyth It’s not Gauri’s son it is Gauri Khan’s son.. #GauriKhan #Gauri pic.twitter.com/Kv0KZzSRtF
— aparichit maanav (@aparichitmaanav) October 12, 2021