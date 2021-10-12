Gauri's Son Put In Jail During Navratri - Comment Trending On Twitter

Oct 12, 2021, 13:27 IST
Aryan Khan's Drugs Case: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after the agency busted an alleged rave party on a cruise ship on October 2. He was kept at the Arthur Road jail and his bail request was rejected thrice. Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested the hashtags, #AryanKhan, #ShahRukhKhan, and many other hashtags trended on Twitter. Today, the hashtag #Gauri is trending on the micro-blogging site.

Devdutt Pattanaik, a mythologist, author, and speaker took to his Twitter and wrote, "During Navaratri, a Gauri's son is put in jail." In another tweet, he wrote, "Will Gauri's son be released on Saptami, or Ashtami or Navami or Vijayadashami?' 

See how netizens are reacting to Devdutt's Gauri tweet.

