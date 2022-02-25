Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Alia Bhatt Is Fantastic

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres on February 25. After many postponements, finally the film was out in theatres. It was earlier premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival to positive reviews. Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari acted in the lead roles. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it was based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar and Shashank Khaitan liked the movie and sang praises for Alia Bhatt. Vicky wrote in an Instagram Story, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off."

Riteish Deshmukh who watched the film on Wednesday and share the views. He wrote, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, "When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliabhatt you nailed it."

Here are the tweets from Twitter.

So I just happened to watch premiere of #GangubaiKathiawadi & my goodness I couldn’t stop praising @aliaa08 ‘s Performance as Gangubai! Every frame she is in, every word she speaks, the accent, the impact its remarkable! Special credit to the writer who wrote these amazing lines! — Thakur Anoop Singh (@theindianthakur) February 24, 2022