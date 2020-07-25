NEW DELHI: In a shocking revelation, Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has said that there is a gang in Bollywood which is spreading false rumours about him and due to which he is getting less work.

Speaking to Radio Mirchi, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

“People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me,” Dil Bechara composer added.

Rahman latest work as a composer was for Dil Bechara starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Rahman has carved a niche for himself composing soundtracks for films such as Swades, Dil Se, Guru, Rockstar.

Most notably, he has won two Academy Awards for his work on Slumdog Millionaire.