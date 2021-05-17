Funny Memes, Jokes on Salman Khan's Radhe Flood Twitter
Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai released on Thursday has got the lowest review from IMDb and viewers. Salman Khan's fans who have declared the film an Eid blockbuster is now expressing their disappointment. The movie has unleashed a flood of hilarious memes and jokes on the social media platforms. On Twitter #Radhe and #SalmanKhan have been trending since the movie released.
Check Out The Memes:
The Fastest Man Alive! ⚡️
Salman Bhaiiiiii! 😎😂#Radhe #SalmanKhan #RadheMemes #JFMFMemes
pic.twitter.com/JXcmh6QnMJ
— JustForMovieFreaks.in (@jfmfofficial) May 15, 2021
A pic of me and my friends enjoying Radhe #radhemovie #Radhememes #RadheFlop pic.twitter.com/f4PqqvZvmi
— Parul Agarwal (@ParulTried) May 16, 2021
Me after watching Radhe... 😂😂😂😂#RadheFlop #RadheReview #Radhememes #RadheOnZEEPLEX pic.twitter.com/H621Tfrl0i
— ⚔️ Anjali Rajput ⚔️ (@anjali_mar_gayi) May 17, 2021
Are you safe?#radhe #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #radhememes #memes #bollywood #bollywoodmemes #memesdaily pic.twitter.com/5Ik87U7c5G
— Suraj Jadhav (@suraj_jadhav7) May 14, 2021
#Radhememes pic.twitter.com/sihJS4EA7Y
— Deepak Gupta (@mee_deepak) May 17, 2021
#RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhememes pic.twitter.com/ir1lToS9D4
— 💙 Rme_Raaz 💙 (@_RRL__) May 17, 2021
#radhemovie #RadheReview #Radhememe #Radhememes pic.twitter.com/9j6fGzKyQt
— Karuna Kochar (@karunakochar) May 17, 2021
Police 😂😂
.
.
. #salmankhan #salmanmemes #radhememes #mask #coronamemes @beingsalmankhan #dancesteps #bollywoodmemes #memejadugar #funnymemes #comedymemes #reelsmemes #viralmemes #hindimemes #moviememes #funnyclips #radhereview @dishapatani #dishapatani #memesdaily #memes pic.twitter.com/fMFUUmPQx3
— memejadugar (@memejadugar) May 14, 2021