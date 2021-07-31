This Friendship Day, Watch Teleplays That Celebrate The Joys of Camaraderie

This Friendship Day, Zee Theatre brings two special teleplays to help us celebrate those who walk beside us and support us unconditionally through life’s ups and downs. In both the teleplays ‘Dhumrapaan’ and ‘Maya: Find Your Light,’ friendship is the keynote that uplifts and inspires the protagonists. Here is an overview of these engaging presentations.

Dhumrapaan:

This slice-of-life and relatable comedy highlights an experience we’re all too familiar with – the inevitable rat race of life and how we cope with it. Set in the smoking area of a corporate building over the period of a week, the play captures the inner world of a bunch of office employees as they discuss appraisals, politics and relationships all the while dealing with their stress, fears and insecurities. Directed by Adhaar Khurana, the play stars Shubhrajyoti Barat, Akarsh Khurana, Sartak Kakkar, Taaruk Raina, Sidharth Kumar, Lisha Bajaj and Ghanshyam Lalsa.

The play will be screened on Dish TV D2H Rangmanch Active on 1st August at 2pm and 6pm.

Maya: Find Your Light:

When the evil king of darkness threatens to conquer the kingdom of light, the responsibility of saving the kingdom and it’s people falls on the shoulder’s of it’s 13 year old princess Maya. She must travel through treacherous forests, mountains and villages and lift 3 curses to defeat the evil king. Accompanied by her goofy peacock friend and the snake who works for the king of darkness, Maya sets out on this life transforming adventure to “find her light.” Directed by Laurent Festas and Sanaya Bharucha, the play stars Khushi Chauhan, Prasad Kela, Priyanka Patil, Rutuja Bhoite, Shlok Sadlapurkar, Yash Agarwal and Aniket Sahani.

The play will be screened on Airtel Spotlight on 1st August at 2pm and 6pm.