HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is already a huge hit in Tollywood, creating a buzz across all the film industries in the country including Bollywood. S S Thaman’s music proved to be a big asset for the film and the track 'Butta Bomma' featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, is still a rage with the Telugu audiences. Recently, the chartbuster has achieved a0 new milestone as it became the most viewed song in Tollywood. As of now, it has clocked 263 million views.

Basking in this success, the film unit received the icing on the cake after popular Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta became the latest fan of this film. The creative admaker-turned-film director has showered praises on ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Sanjay Gupta is renowned for his flicks ‘Kaabil’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and ‘Jabba’. Taking to Twitter, he revealed his desire to work with Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The director was floored by Bunny’s performance in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Sanjay tweeted, "#JustWatched ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO on Netflix. What a film! Pure unadulterated entertainment. Not having seen it in a full theatre will be a life-long regret. Beat the pandemic blues and watch this gem asap." (sic)

To this, Allu Arjun replied, "Thank you very much, Sanjay Ji! Glad u really liked the movie. Humbled."

#JustWatched ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO on Netflix.

What a film! Pure unadulterated entertainment. Not having seen it in a full theatre will be a life long regret.

Beat the pandemic blues and watch this gem asap. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 11, 2020

Sanjay also posted, "Brother, you have no clue how completely blown away I am by your performance. You made me laugh and you made me cry. I am your fanboy for life, buddy. Can’t wait for an opportunity to work with you."

Recently, ‘Butta Bomma’ song from Ala Vaikuntapurramloo achieved a unique feat by becoming the most-watched video song in the history of Telugu cinema. The production house, Haarika & Hassinie Creations, took to Twitter to thank the audiences who made it a grand success.