Flipkart Video, Sikhya Entertainment To Bring Out Your Inner Detective With Kaun? Who Did It?

Hyderabad: As a nation, we have always been fascinated by crime stories – the unpredictable nature of a case, analyzing the crime scene, and the thrill of the detective-suspect chase. We've often caught ourselves getting ahead of the detectives, wanting to get past the TV screen, and catching the killer! So what if the next time you're watching a whodunit, you could actually be a part of the process? Flipkart Video in collaboration with Guneet Monga’s production house, Sikhya Entertainment gives you the one-of-a-kind chance to play detective from the comfort of your phone, with their all-new interactive crime fiction series – Kaun? Who did it? The showrunner for the series is Umesh Bist, Director of the upcoming movie “Pagglait” and is written by veteran TV writer Sunjoy Shekhar.

Every episode across the series will feature a spine-chilling murder case, giving audiences the ultimate opportunity to don the detective's hat and win exciting prizes as they maneuver through intriguing twists, solve cryptic clues, and identify suspects in real-time. The series features versatile actor Sushant Singh, who is known for embodying crucial characters and delivering power-packed performances. He will be seen playing the lead role of Adi, an ex-cop turned private detective. His disdain for the police force, the brace on his leg and his walking stick, leaves a lot to be discovered about his past. Seen playing his partner-in-solving-crime, will be film and theatre actress Samvedna Suwalka AKA Malini, a gritty assistant police inspector who teams up with Adi for his innate, deductive skills, in solving seemingly unsolvable cases.

Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President (Growth and Monetisation) at Flipkart, said, “Our consumer-first approach helps us to be at forefront of innovation, enabling us to push the boundaries and bring interactivity to content. Guneet has been a valuable partner who shares our vision and brings her creative zeal to help us raise the bar each time. 'Kaun? Who did it?' is built on people's increasing fascination for shows with an element of ‘guessing’ and the innate urge to unravel a mystery. This show will provide the thrill of visceral entertainment and the rush of decoding a secret before the protagonist does. We’re excited to have users at the edge of their seats and will continue to explore many more engaging concepts within this genre.”

Speaking about cracking this innovation and her association with Flipkart Video, Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “We, at Sikhya, believe in pushing the envelope when it comes to content and an interactive whodunit show for Flipkart Video was an exciting brief to crack. We conceptualized, shot and delivered this show in the lockdown and it’s heartening to begin this year with its release. Umesh Bist (show-runner) and Sunjoy Shekhar (writer) ensured that the content is cleverly planned within the limitations of lockdown without compromising on the much-loved flavor of a crime thriller. I’m happy to partner with Flipkart Video after Zindagi Inshort. I am confident that Flipkart’s enormous reach amongst the masses and knowledge of consumer behavior will help the show reach its audience.

The trailer gives audiences a peek into the characters of the show with the duo solving some of the most unthinkable mysteries. Fast-moving and fascinating, the show will feature captivating episodes each day on the Flipkart App. The unique concept will not only keep you gripped at the edge of your seat but will also give you an opportunity to win exciting prizes by recognizing the killer before the protagonists. With Kaun? Who did it? Flipkart Video and Sikhya Entertainment promise to provide viewers the thrill of an adventure by making them a part of the experience, no matter where they are tuning in from.

The show will be live on the Flipkart App starting, 9th January. Users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.