Bollywood beautiful couple Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been blessed with a little angel on January 11, 2021. Now, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a pic and also revealed the name of the child.

Virushka named the little one as 'Vamika' and now the hashtags, #Vamika and #Virushka are trending on Twitter. As per Hindu mythology, the meaning of Vamika is 'Goddess Durga' and the other meaning is the right hand side of Lord Shiva.

As soon as Anushka Sharma shared the pic on Instagram, Hardik Pandya, Vaani Kapoor and many others commented on the post. What grabbed our attention is Virat's comment on Anushka Sharma's post. He commented as, "My whole world in one frame."

The photo of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika are going viral on social media platforms. In the pic, Virat donned a white coloured tee and coupled it up with black pants whereas Anushka looked pretty cool in light hued tee and trousers. One could notice the happiness in the faces of Virat and Anushka, isn't it? A big yes. Here is the photo, just give a look at it.

Anushka Sharma shared the pic and wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika... has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive. but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Virat Kohli announced the good news of Vamika's birth on January 11. He shared a post on Instagram that reads, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Fans and friends of Virat and Anushka are so happy as they had a glimpse of Vamika. Here are some of the tweets from the Twitter.

