First Look: Bidita Bag as Daya Bai Biopic

In the list of upcoming biopics, we can now add the name of Daya Bai. Based on the life of a social activist, the film is directed by Sree Varun and will see Bidita Bag, whose breakout role was in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), play the titular character. A Hindi biopic based on Kerala-born social activist Daya Bai will hit the big screen very soon. The Makers have released the New poster of the movie stating that very soon the film will hit the big screen.

Born in 1940 in Kerala as Mercy Mathew, Daya Bai is a social activist who has been working for the betterment of the tribal community in India, especially in central India.

The last schedule of Daya Bai has gone on the floors in Madhya Pradesh. Shedding more light on the film, an official statement from the makers said, “Daya Bai will portray how Mercy Mathew, a Malayali, transformed herself into Daya Bai, a social activist. Her work for the betterment of the tribal people of Madhya Pradesh will also be depicted. While a few portions will be shot in Kerala, there will be sequences in Madhya Pradesh also.”

The biopic has also made its way towards other prominent International Film Festivals such as Big Apple Film Festival, New York and By Design Film Festival, Washington. Actress Bidita bag won best actress award at Noida International Film Festival. The movie has witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience.