MUMBAI: Film 'Dil Bechara' which released yesterday (July 24) has been a raging hit on the internet. The last film of Sushant Singh Rajput still continues to be a talking point across all social media platforms.

Amid all this, one thing that fans have really loved is the reference to Rajinikanth. This just gave the film added fans of superstar 'Rajinikanth'.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who plays the character of Immanuel "Manny" Rajkumar Junior is a fan of Rajinikanth and throughout the film we continue to get the feel.

Soon after, Twitter was abuzz with the reference. On Twitter, #RajiniFansLoveSushant has started trending.

One Twitter user wrote, "Rajinified #DilBechara dialogues: "I want to act like Rajini sir." I am crying... Thanks, #SushantSinghRajput ji for showing so much love towards Superstar #Rajinikanth."

Now, fans are just hoping that Rajinikanth comes out with a comment on the film.

"Dil Bechara", is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", which was based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie (Sanghi), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma.

The film is penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. Produced by Fox Star Studios, "Dil Bechara" will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

