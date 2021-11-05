Fans Are In Love With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Kali Puja Pandal Visit Video

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are trending on the social media handles. Want to know why? Don't worry... We are here to tell you. On the occasion of Diwali, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Kali Puja Pandal along with Ayan Mukherji. The photos and videos of Alia and Ranbir are going viral on all social media platforms. Alia donned a dark-hued lehenga whereas Ranbir wore a black kurta set. Both of them looked lovely. Alia and Ranbir could be seen looking deeply into each other's eyes.

Alia Bhatt shared a lovely pic on her Instagram and wrote: "some light" and "some love...Happy Diwali". Here is the video of Alia and Ranbir. Fans are loving it. Just give a look at it.

Alia Bhatt picked Sabyasachi clothing and earrings. The lehenga suited her well and she carried it with much grace and style. She added chunky earrings and left her tresses loose.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in the film, Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles, with Shah Rukh Khan reportedly making a cameo.