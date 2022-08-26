Fakt Mahilao Maate Success Proves Audience is Hungry for Good Cinema: Anand Pandit

The maker's Gujarati film has enjoyed a bumper opening comparable to any pan-Indian hit

Veteran producer Anand Pandit has made the most of post-pandemic cheer by producing a Gujarati feel-food, family entertainer, 'Fakt Mahilao Maate'. A film that is now poised to become a pan-Indian blockbuster post its release on August 19. Directed by Jay Bodas and featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a special cameo along with Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi and Tarjanee Bhadla, the film is reaping massive box office collections in Gujarat and Saurashtra.

'Fakt Mahilao Maate' which has had one of the widest theatrical releases across India for a regional film, has hit the ball out of the park and made history by chalking up the first weekend total of Rs. 4.66 crores! Says Pandit, "The collections of 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' are progressively growing. The film collected Rs 6.14 crore in the last 6 days. This success story proves that the audience is hungry for good cinema and a regional film can now enjoy a bumper opening comparable to any pan-Indian hit."

The reason why the film is drawing huge crowds is that it is reminiscent of entertainers that were once a big hit with families. Pandit says, "'Fakt Mahilao Maate' is a tribute to an era where going to the movies was a family tradition and a film was meant to be enjoyed together. Cinema was an event, a special treat and everybody laughed and cried and sang in unison. This film is a reminder of that special feeling of sharing a cinematic experience and making memories. Many people have come to me and said that the film reminded them of their childhood and of moments spent with their parents in theatres. There could be no bigger compliment than that. "