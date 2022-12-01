Fact Check: Malaika Arora Pregnant?

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is expecting her first child with beau Arjun Kapoor, reports stated. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Malaika and Arjun visited London together in October where they announced the good news with their near and dear ones.

The report also stated that Malaika is set to make the big announcement on her digital debut show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

However, Arjun quashed the report and lashed out at the publication for being "insensitive and unethical". "This is the lowest you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news," he stated.He added, "The journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

The publication has now taken down their article.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now and the couple often gives their fans relationship goals. They have made it a point to take time out of their busy schedules for each other and jet off to picturesque cities for vacations.

Even after all the social media trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media and they have been supporting each other through thick and thin.Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika had announced in June 2022 that she is set to turn into an author with her debut yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. The book will offer readers an understanding into her healthy eating routine.

She will also be seen making a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' with the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

