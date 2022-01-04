Fact Check: Did Aryan Khan Really Urinate in Public?

A picture showing a youngster resembling Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan relieving himself in public went viral yesterday. Netizens claimed that the picture was that of SRK son Aryan Khan, who was in an highly inebriated state. Now, how true is that? Is the pic really that of Aryan Khan? Did SRK's son really urinate in public in a state of intoxication? Here's the truth.

It has emerged that this is fake news. The person seen in the clip doing the rounds is reportedly that of Twilight actor Bronson Pelletier.

Aryan Khan made the headlines after being caught in possession of drugs on a luxury cruiseliner off Mumbai coast. The Bollywood actor's son also was denied bail and spent a good number of days in jail.

Aryan Khan, upon his release from prison, is lying low and has never been see in the public eye.