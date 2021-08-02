Experience 'Bellbottom' on the BIG SCREEN in 3D!

While the fans are still rejoicing over the return of their favorite superstar Akshay Kumar's film 'Bellbottom' back to the theatres, another novel announcement from the makers will now offer an additional dimension of excitement.

This espionage thriller from Pooja Entertainment will be releasing in 2D as well as 3D formats.

The sneak peeks into the film, the teasers, the foot-tapping music and the star cast have already made a huge impression on fans and now this announcement will make them even more impatient to catch the film in the theatres.

The sheer impact of the film's release date announcement, has had the inner trade circles and distributors talking.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Bellbottom' in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

'Bellbottom' written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh is set to release on 19th August, 2021.