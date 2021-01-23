Exclusive: Jasmin Bhasin To Re-enter Bigg Boss House, Cheer For Aly Goni

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on air. The current season of Bigg Boss is about to end in a couple of weeks from now. The show organisers are planning a few surprises for the audience and show buffs to make them glued to their TV sets. We can easily guess, most of the show buffs are literally missing Jamin Bhasin. If you answer is 'Yes', then we have super exciting news for you. A few weeks ago, Jasmin was evicted from the show as she got the least votes. People still remember Jasmin's eviction because it was an emotional episode as she came by leaving her beau Aly Goni in tears.

If you are regularly following the show, then you must know that Aly Goni is badly missing her and he is unable to concentrate on the game. Salman Khan and Show organisers are planning to give a surprise to him as well as to entertain the audience. According to the reliable sources, Jasmin is set to return to the show. Hold on, guys, She won't be entering as a contestant to the show. she will enter the Bigg Boss house and will reunite with her beau Aly Goni. As soon as the news broke, Jasmin and Aly's fans went gaga over it.