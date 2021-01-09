Exclusive: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From Hindi Bigg Boss 14 House

Hindi Bigg Boss 14 is progressing at a brisk pace with contestants being eliminated week after week. The latest we hear is that in the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaat Jasmin Bhasin will be eliminated. This news was shared by a twitter handle which is known to share leaks about the eviction of Hindi Bigg Boss contestants.

Have a look...

#EXCLUSIVE FOR Now #JasminBhasin isEliminated but Shooting is still On Salman Khan had a shocking Reaction on Elimination👇https://t.co/3UNUOUYw9r — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 8, 2021

In another development, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan himself cleaned up Rakhi Sawant's bed after the contestant refused to clean the bed. In a promo released by Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen cleaning Rakhi's bed while she is heard pleading with the Bigg Boss host not to clean her bed and even apologises for making him work while Salman Khan declares 'No work is small.'