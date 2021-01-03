Exclusive: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan Eliminated, Check Netizens Reaction

Bigg Boss 14 Hindi is progressing towards the finish line and as per exclusive update given by Khabri which usually shares accurate updates on BB14 evictions, Bigg Boss Hindi contestant Rahul Mahajan has been eliminated. Yes, although it comes as a shocker, the news is that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has asked Rahul Mahajan to leave the house. That Rahul Mahajan was evicted from the show and shown the door has shocked Bigg Boss fans as he has been a consistent performer and he recently became the captain of the house.

Here's a look at the tweet...

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED#RahulMahajan has been Eliminated from the House — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitterati has reacted to this piece of news with shock. There are hilarious and angry reactions from the netizens coming in to the news of Rahul Mahajan ouster from the Bigg Boss house. Have a look

Baat bas itni hai ke Sonali ab thoda khulne lagi hai, ab wo apne khaadku hariyanvipan pe aa rahi hai, to use abhi nikalna galat tha, rahul ko poora mauka diya, but us ne kuch interesting ni kiya. BOSS LADY RUBINA — Happy kerbal (@amitxlnc) January 3, 2021

It’s clear they want to keep arshi for more weeks as rahul was captain this week , usko hi nikal diya 😂 Khel gaye BiggBoss , I wish Jasmean , Rahul , Rubina , Aly , Arshi ye 4 log nominate ho. I want to see kaun hota h Ghar se be-Ghar — RUBINA DILAIK FAN CLUB💎 (@rubinadilaik_1) January 3, 2021

If that were to happen its predictable that Abhinav will go 🤣 at least with Jas vs Aly, it's more unpredictable as they both have hugeee fanbases. — Mira ❤ (@MiraKumar16) January 3, 2021

What is sonali's contract with channel,with least vote how she is inside.again give zero value to public voting do elimination according to bb like, the trp which became better can go back to previous or less

BOSS LADY RUBINA — MariaDiya (@MariaDiya2) January 3, 2021

So aab v koi bolega voting matter karte hai. It was Sonali eho got less vote but wo raat wala incident k baat show wale jne nhy denge. So apne marzi se out karenge BB. Salman was wrong ds tym though script it was given by makers. Bt Salman has brain to understand — Babita Deka🌸 (@BabitaDeka12) January 3, 2021

Captain gets immunity for the next week. Not for the same week. — Durgesh K. Pawar (@D_K_Pawar) January 3, 2021

Bottom 4 are as per votes

Rakhi

Arshi

Rahul

Sonali

As Mahajan got immunity due to captaincy for next week, so on Sonali eviction this weekend, there wd hv either Rakhi or Arshi Elimination next. Just to save both ,Biggboss saved Sonali for next week elimation and evicted Mahajan. — Vikash (@ayushman_arnav) January 3, 2021