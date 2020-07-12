Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Twitter and announced that his mother was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher, his sister-in-law, and niece have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however, Anupam Kher tested negative for coronavirus.

Anupam Kher wrote on his micro-blogging site as, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID-19 Positive (Mildly). We have admitted her to Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative.@mybmc is informed." Here is the tweet.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus and they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Amitabh wrote on his Twitter late Saturday night, "I have tested COVID-19-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited... All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted as, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with coronavirus and has crossed 10,000 deaths with an addition of 223 deaths on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 10,116. In just 11 days, the state recorded 71,836 coronavirus cases. There are 238K confirmed cases in Maharashtra till date.