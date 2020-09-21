Even Ranveer Singh's Big Biopic To Go For OTT Release?

Ranveer Singh worked for an year on his bowling skills, batting skills and over all look to become on screen young Kapil Dev, the sensational all-rounder and captain of Indian Team of 1983, World Cup winning team.

After '83, Kapil Dev cemented his name in history books as the best all-rounder Indian Cricket has ever produced and one among the legends of Cricket game around the world as well.

But for his huge name and for cricket to become such a big crowd puller in India, 1983 World Cup has become the key. It made a generation of cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Javagal Srinath, Ajay Jadeja dream about bringing glory back to Nation. During the 1990's Indian Cricket could go to new heights of popularity under Mohammad Azharuddin's captaincy because of all these legends non-stop efforts to excel.

Such a key event needs a great tribute on film screen and hence, '83 film has been made with lots of hardwork, effort from stars, actors and crew in the direction of Kabir Khan, who made Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Newyork, Ek Tha Tiger, Kabul Express before.

Movie makers wanted to wait for big screen release post the pandemic but now producers are thinking about the recovery of their investment and they want to take the lucrative offer from an OTT giant, say reports.

The makers did not give out any official confirmation yet. Deepika Padukone acted in the film as female lady lead in Kapil Dev's wife, model Romi Bhatia's role.