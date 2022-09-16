Eternally Grateful to Shah Rukh Khan, Says Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ continues to mint money at the box office. The movie has crossed the gross box office collection mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide, the makers announced on Friday.

Despite several big ticket movies failing to do business at the BO in the last few weeks, ‘Brahmastra’ is proving to be a hit among viewers and part of the reason is Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the movie.

Even before director Ayan Mukerji’s movie hit the screens, the Hindi movie buffs were going ga-ga over SRK’s appearance in the epic action-adventure fantasy movie.

The ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji said he is “eternally grateful to Mr Shah Rukh Khan” for his cameo and inputs in directing the VFX-heavy film.

“We wrote that in our credits, 'Eternally grateful to Mr Shah Rukh Khan'. Sometimes, people come and do something so generous and large hearted,” Ayan Mukerji told PTI in an interview.

“There is no way to ever repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on 'Brahmastra'. Unanimously, one of the favourite things in 'Brahmastra' has been Shah Rukh sir's sequence,” Mukerji added.

‘Brahmastra’ was reeased on September 9. The film storyline follows the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and discovers his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan).

Shah Rukh Khan has played the role of Mohan Bhargava, a scientist and an important member of Brahmansh, who is guarding one of the pieces of the ancient Astra.

Interestingly, SRK played the Mohan Bhargava character in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Swades’ movie. The 39-year-old filmmaker said he purposely chose to throw in a surprise for the ardent fans of the movie.

“In 'Swades', he (SRK) plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on 'Swades' as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here," Mukherji added.

(With PTI inputs)