Esha Gupta Bathroom Selfie, Jacqueline Bold Gym Photo Set Internet On Fire

Selfie craze is here to stay. It's not commoners who are obsessed with themselves but also celebrities who can't keep their hands off phones. No matter where they are they end up clicking a selfie and the next thing they do is post it on the photo sharing app Instagram.

First it was Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was spotted taking a picture of herself during her gym workout and the picture, we must say, was bold. However, her caption was a clear message to her detractors. In her Twitter caption, the actress wrote, They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself.

Then it was the turn of another actress Esha Gupta who's known to scorch the big screen with her bold avatars. She posted a picture of herself in a bathroom. Esha Gupta's bathroom selfie has gone viral.

The selfies of both the Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Esha Gupta have literally set the internet on fire and left fans asking for more.