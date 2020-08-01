Eid al-Adha also called the festival of sacrifice is being celebrated today. Many people and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish everyone. This auspicious day is observed on the tenth day of the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year due to coronavirus pandemic, people are not celebrating this festival. Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood actors extended Eid greetings on social media.

Salman shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen masking his face with a cloth. He captioned the post as, 'Eid Mubarak'. The image went viral on social media. Every year, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor greets his fans from his Mumbai house. This year he didn't follow it, due to coronavirus pandemic. Here is the tweet.

Bollywood legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital tweeted as, "Eid al Adha ..Mubarak."

T 3612 - Eid al Adha ..Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace."

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.🌙 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Anil Kapoor wrote, "On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!"

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/U8ykvDfaaN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020

Farah Khan shared a major throwback photo of her triplets and captioned the post as, "What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK."

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Spend time with your loved ones today. Take good care of yourselves and stay happy.”

Shashank Arora wrote as "Eid Mubarak. May Allah give us all strength to get through these tough times together."