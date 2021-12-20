ED Summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In the Panama Papers investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning. The actress has been requested to come to the agency's office today to record her statement. Bachchan, according to sources, has requested a new date for the same.

As per news from ANI, the ED has filed a money-laundering complaint on the subject under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). After the Panama Papers revealed how corporations were set up in offshore islands to dodge taxes, the ED filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The actress was summoned to join the investigation by Monday, according to a top ED officer. "We scheduled a meeting with her for December 20. We have yet to receive a response from her. The summons was delivered to her Mumbai home,” stated the ED official.

If the actress refuses to cooperate with the investigation, the ED will consider taking further legal action. According to the report, they may seek legal advice from professionals before deciding on their next course of action.

The Panama Papers are a collection of 11.5 million encrypted secret documents that were leaked and made public in April 2016. Over 214,488 offshore companies' financial information was revealed as a result of the leak.