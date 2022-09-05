Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol's Chup Trailer Out!

Dulquer Salmaan is riding high on the success of his last outing, Sita Ramam. The film is still going strong at the box office. Sita Ramam Hindi version was released last week and is off to a great start even in the North belt now. Dulquer Salmaan is going great guns in his career. Sita Ramam is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

Now, even before talk surrounding Sita Ramam dies down among the audience, Dulquer Salmaan is making the news yet again for his upcoming film—Chup. The film's trailer was unveiled by the makers today.

Here's the trailer for you, if you haven't seen it yet.

Chup has an ensemble cast including Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt. The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 23, 2022. The film is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. Gada (Pen Studios) presents Chup and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. Music directors are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant with lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, and Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are attached as co-producers on the film.

