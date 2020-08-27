After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, actor Kangana Ranaut made an explosive revelation to the news saying that “many A listers will be behind bars” if the NCB “enters Bollywood”. She also tagged the Prime Minister's Office in her post.

“If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” Kangana said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia,” she added in another tweeted.

Have a look at her tweets:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. The findings were part of the investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the death of Sushant.

According to officials, NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana held two rounds of meetings and after going through the evidence available and obtaining legal opinion, he directed his officials to file a case.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering, has questioned Rhea twice earlier and has obtained “deleted WhatsApp messages” after forensic examination of her phone.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence on June 14. His post-mortem confirmed that he had died by suicide.

The Supreme Court had handed over the case to the CBI after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a complaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh. Sushant's father had alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving 'poison' to his son.

Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, he demanded that the investigating agency to arrest her and her associates. Watch the video here: