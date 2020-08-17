MUMBAI: Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Drishyam" and "Madaari", passed away on Monday, August 17. He was 50.

"Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at 1624 hours today. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years," AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad said, as reported by a news agency.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who had earlier clarified that his death news was fake and that he was "alive and fighting", has also condoled the death of the director.

"I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace, Deshmukh tweeted.

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter, "One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI."

Randeep Hooda shared a photo with the caption, "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else.. I’m sure you had no regrets about much.. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat."

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of #NishikantKamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace."

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The hospital had described his condition "critical but stable".

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan", starring Irrfan and R Madhavan. Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.