Drishyam 2 First Week Collections: Ajay Devgn Movie Joins 100 Crore Club

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's crime-thriller Drishyam 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which released on November 18, has entered the 100 crore club within seven days.

The box office numbers of the film are a clear proof of the anticipation that the franchise had created among the masses.

The film has proved that everyday is a national holiday for a good film as it scored a double digit number on its first Tuesday (Day 5).

Drishyam 2 is creating records, owing to the love for the first part of the film and great word of mouth. It is only expected to climb higher in the coming days.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead, the second installment of Drishyam sees an addition to the cast with Akshaye Khanna making a smashing entry as another cop.

The film brings back Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav as Ajay's on-screen family.

While the first installment was helmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

On the seventh day of its release, the film earned Rs 8.62 crore and the total collection of the Abhishek Pathak-directorial now stands at Rs 104.66 crore.

First Week Collection Breakdown

1st Friday: 15.38 crore

1st Saturday: 21.59 crore

1st Sunday: 27.17 crore

1st Monday: 11.87 crore

1st Tuesday: 10.48 crore

1st Wednesday: 9.55 crore

1st Thursday: 8.62 crore

Grand Total: 104.66 crore

Courtesy: FPJ