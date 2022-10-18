Dreamz Production House Hosts 8th season of Supermodel International 2022

A host of celebrities including Prince Narula and Rohit Khandelwal were part of the gala event

The show welcomed a total of around 100 contestants in multiple categories (Mr, Miss and Mrs) from across the country.

Dreamz Production House, well known in the modelling and fashion industry hosted the grand finale of 8th season of Supermodel International 2022 in Jaipur recently. One of the biggest & prestigious events of this year, it was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited over 20 cities across the country to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of around 100 contestants in multiple categories (Mr, Miss and Mrs) from all over the country. The winners received gift hampers and an opportunity to participate in TVCs, Video song, web series, Print Shoots, designer and reality shows amongst others. There was also a special kid round to promote young talent.

While competing in the pageant, the participants went through intense rounds with renowned experts of the industry. The gala event included three rounds on the theme of Traditional, Indo Western and Designer Outfits. A host of celebrities graced the much-talked-about show as jury of the pageant from film and entertainment fraternity which included Bigg Boss and Roadies fame Prince Narula, Actor and Model Rohit Khandelwal, renowned model Gargee Nandi and Arushi Handa and many more. Mr India Supermodel 2022 Abhishek Dubey from Bhopal was also a part of the jury team.

In the Miss category of Supermodel International 2022, Shweta Raje Parmar from Jaipur won the title, whereas Sayyed Nigar from Mumbai attained the position of the 1st runner up and Muskaan Gupta from Gurgaon won the 2nd runner up position. In the Mr category, Rizwan Ali from Dehradun won the title, whereas Bilal Ahmad from Dehradun attained the position of the 1st runner up and Rudra Dudhi from Indore won the 2nd runner up position. Mrs Aisha Sadiq Choudhary from Jammu & Kashmir bagged the title of Mrs. Supermodel International 2022 and the 1st and 2nd runners up positions were bagged by Mrs Devamita Goswami from Kolkata and Mrs Mahi Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir respectively.

“Dreamz Production House aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television and films come true. We have always received tremendous response for our show and we have made our mark this year too. This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. This beauty pageant is a platform that’s committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual.” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

Anubha Vashisth, co-owner of Dreamz Production House, said “Beauty pageants are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally. Dreamz Production House hosts one of the most glamorous and sought-after beauty pageants in the country and aims to provide an exceptional platform to deserving participants to display their talents and build their confidence. While the event had few winners, it gave a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in future.”

Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of the modelling world and known for managing mega shows and events has also worked with many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Yuvika Chaudhary, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautala, Upen Patel, Pooja Chopra, Kainaat Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gizele Thakral, Ajay Chaudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Stefy Patel, Benafsha Soonawalla, Himanshu Soni, Millind Gaba and many more. Apart from organizing events like fashion & modelling shows, Sharad is now focussed to take his production house to new highs.