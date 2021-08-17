Don't Miss Pics Of Kareena, Saif From Maldives Vacay

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying in the Maldives. On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday, Saifeena went to the Maldives. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures which are simply lovely. In one of the pictures, Kareena was posing with her husband Saif and her sons Taimur and Jeh. In another pic, the cutest couple could be seen enjoying a dip in the pool. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." Here are the photos, just give a look at them.

According to the reports, no one went with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as the couple wants to spend time together.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Bhoot Police' with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Another movie in Saif Ali Khan's kitty is 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, helmed by Om Raut. Coming to Kareena Kapoor she is also busy with a couple of films.