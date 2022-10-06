Doctor G' Is A Light-Hearted, Uplifting, And Inspiring Film,” Says Anand Pandit

The veteran producer has bought the film's nationwide distribution rights

Just two weeks after it was released, the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming social comedy ‘Doctor G’ has garnered over 24 million views. The film created an immensely positive buzz before its impending release on October 14, close to Diwali, and producer Anand Pandit could not be happier. Pandit has acquired the nationwide distribution rights for the film and says, "This is not just a campus caper but a light-hearted, uplifting, and inspiring entertainer with a socially relevant and sensitive message."

'Doctor G', helmed by debutant director Anubhuti Kashyap, revolves around the struggles and dilemmas of a reluctant male gynecologist, Dr. Uday Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana) who wants to switch to the orthopedics department.

“I am happy to see that theatres are once again attracting audiences in big numbers post the challenges posed by the pandemic and a film like this is the perfect festive release. Ayushmann's fan base is always drawn to unique content and unusual story-telling and this film will for sure live up to their expectations. 'Doctor G' will not only bring young people back to theatres due to its relatable campus theme but will also click with all sections of moviegoers,” adds Pandit.

Rakul Preet Singh stars opposite Ayushmann while Shefali Shah also plays a prominent role. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures.