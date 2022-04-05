Do You Know Who Cheered for Nick Jonas on Game Day?

American singer Nick Jonas played a baseball game in Los Angeles last weekend and you know what was cheering for him in the stands? Yes, you guessed it right. Priyanka Chopra turned a cheerleader for her hubby who was a batter on the field. Priyanka was seen watching the game behind the nets and jumping with joy whenever Nick hit a shot.

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures of the weekend baseball game with her hubby in LA and captioned the post, “Game Day. #perfectsunday #happyVallis (camera emoji) @divya_jyoti.”

Ever since Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra revealed in a recent Instagram live session that her daughter and son-in-law Nick Jonas may visit India soon, along with their daughter, PC fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of her baby girl. Madhu said she had not seen the baby girl and was awaiting her travel to India soon.

On the work front, PC is doing projects such as Ending Things, Text For You and the web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.