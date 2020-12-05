Director Raj Mehta, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Test Positive For COVID

Actor Varun Dhawan, Director Raj Mehta, and Veteran star Neetu Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Chandigarh. They were shooting for their upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli in the city.

According to sources, Neetu Kapoor is flying back to Mumbai, as Ranbir Kapoor organised an air ambulance for her, to get her back. "If she is here, she will get proper medication and isolation else she will feel lonely in Chandigarh," the source said. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and the film Director Raj Mehta, who also tested positive have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.



Earlier Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and said he did not test positive for COVID and denied all rumours, which had going viral on Social Media. “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil Kapoor tweeted.

Check Out the Tweet:

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

The shooting has been put on hold and it will be resumed after the actors recover.