MUMBAI: Amid reports of the death of director Nishikant Kamat, AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad where he is undergoing treatment, has issued his health update at 1 pm on Monday that he is currently on ventilator support and continues to be in a critical condition.

Earlier, there were reports published by various media houses that the 50-year-old director had died in the Hyderabad hospital at around 10.30 am on Monday.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter saying that Kamat is "alive and fighting".

"Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him," Deshmukh tweeted. "Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please," he wrote in another tweet.

Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please. https://t.co/NPuaccKBac — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The hospital had described his condition "critical but stable".

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan", starring Irrfan and R Madhavan. Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.