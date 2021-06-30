Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Again For Breathlessness

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar Road, Mumbai on Tuesday morning after he complained of breathlessness. Currently, he is in ICU and this is the second time that Dilip Kumar was hospitalised this month.

According to the reports, “Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to admit him in the hospital, considering his age. He was earlier admitted with the same complaint. Today, the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry about."

On June 6th, he was admitted to the hospital and later on June 11th, he was discharged from the hospital. On June 11th, the personal Twitter handle had tweeted, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar."

Dilip Kumar is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. He acted in more than 65 films till date and in five decades, he contributed a lot. He won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills. He is known for his movies, Andaz, Aan, Daag, Devdas, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, etc.,